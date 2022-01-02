$194.55 Million in Sales Expected for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to announce $194.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $202.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $184.34 million. STORE Capital reported sales of $161.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year sales of $751.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $717.96 million to $775.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $818.22 million, with estimates ranging from $740.39 million to $880.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow STORE Capital.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STOR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,338,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,865,000 after buying an additional 63,986 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,096,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,190,000 after buying an additional 26,339 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,648,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 50,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $34.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.59%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STORE Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.