1ST Source Bank Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,280 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,780,000 after buying an additional 458,896 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,802,000 after buying an additional 433,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,570,000 after purchasing an additional 123,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,150,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,917,000 after purchasing an additional 192,082 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $79.46 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.97.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

