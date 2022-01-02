$23.44 Million in Sales Expected for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will announce sales of $23.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.05 million to $27.20 million. OrganiGram reported sales of $14.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year sales of $105.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.68 million to $147.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $146.73 million, with estimates ranging from $112.42 million to $224.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.13 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 163.38% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%.

OGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on OrganiGram from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGI. Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 14.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OGI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,326,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,540,905. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $524.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.20. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $6.45.

