$260,000.00 in Sales Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will announce sales of $260,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $410,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Workhorse Group posted sales of $650,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year sales of $1.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.33 million, with estimates ranging from $7.39 million to $22.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.79%. The business had revenue of ($0.58) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 520.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.36. 6,567,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,104,391. The company has a market cap of $680.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.59. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

