$266.94 Million in Sales Expected for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report sales of $266.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $274.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $262.10 million. LendingTree reported sales of $222.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.31. The company had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. LendingTree’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist dropped their target price on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.67.

In other news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $614,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 711.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in LendingTree by 27.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 23.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $122.60 on Friday. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $372.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 142.56 and a beta of 1.51.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

