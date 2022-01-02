$3.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to post $3.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial reported sales of $3.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year sales of $13.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $13.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.85 billion to $15.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.90.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $301.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $185.71 and a fifty-two week high of $312.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. TNF LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $716,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $4,632,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

