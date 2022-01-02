$3.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to post $3.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial reported sales of $3.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year sales of $13.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $13.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.85 billion to $15.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.90.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $301.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $185.71 and a fifty-two week high of $312.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. TNF LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $716,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $4,632,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.