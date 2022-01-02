3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 1,364.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,978 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,062 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of 3D Systems worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 12.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,651 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in 3D Systems by 138.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,238 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 59,905 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in 3D Systems by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,050 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth about $979,000. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $56.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $143,057.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $114,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,726 shares of company stock valued at $561,472 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DDD. Lake Street Capital began coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

