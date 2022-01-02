$529.58 Million in Sales Expected for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to report $529.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $545.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $505.11 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $387.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $531.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bradesco Corretora decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $26.22 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average of $45.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $6,254,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 31.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 22.5% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 57,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 13.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 153,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

