$591.78 Million in Sales Expected for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to post sales of $591.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $594.36 million and the lowest is $589.20 million. TTEC posted sales of $570.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.55. 53,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,072. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.66. TTEC has a 12 month low of $70.39 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in TTEC by 5.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in TTEC by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in TTEC by 3.3% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in TTEC by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

