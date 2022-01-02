5,956 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Acquired by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,956 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.82.

MTCH stock opened at $132.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 68.17, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.17. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.51 and a one year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

