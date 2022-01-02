67,397 Shares in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 67,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,221,000 after buying an additional 502,189 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Altice USA by 23.0% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 290,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 54,382 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Altice USA by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after purchasing an additional 105,034 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Altice USA by 718.8% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 115,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 101,451 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Altice USA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $49,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545 over the last ninety days. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.15.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

