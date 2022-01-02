$689.05 Million in Sales Expected for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will post sales of $689.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $683.10 million to $695.00 million. Overstock.com posted sales of $684.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

OSTK traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $59.01. The company had a trading volume of 962,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,358. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.60 and a 200-day moving average of $80.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $112.30.

In other news, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $108,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $594,295.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,448 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 26.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 231.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 88,976 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

