$7.38 Million in Sales Expected for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will post $7.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $7.50 million. Protagonist Therapeutics posted sales of $5.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $23.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.70 million to $26.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $29.82 million, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $35.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTGX. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Northland Securities raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PTGX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.20. 532,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,734. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 2.18.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

