$7.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to post $7.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.60 billion. Broadcom reported sales of $6.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year sales of $30.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.94 billion to $31.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $32.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.94 billion to $32.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.39.

Broadcom stock opened at $665.41 on Friday. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $585.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.57. The company has a market cap of $274.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Broadcom by 22,051.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,346,001 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 500.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,607,000 after purchasing an additional 455,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,904,000 after purchasing an additional 436,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

