$8.18 Million in Sales Expected for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) will announce sales of $8.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.04 million to $8.32 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC posted sales of $7.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $31.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 million to $31.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $33.92 million, with estimates ranging from $33.20 million to $34.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 64.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 23.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCRD traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 75,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,664. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

