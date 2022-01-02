$8.79 Million in Sales Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will announce $8.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.85 million and the lowest is $7.15 million. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $2.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 257.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $28.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.43 million to $29.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $48.85 million, with estimates ranging from $40.92 million to $56.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.31% and a negative net margin of 245.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 25th.

In other Nabriva Therapeutics news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.60 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.72.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

