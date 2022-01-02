$9.67 Million in Sales Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) to report sales of $9.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.74 million. LightPath Technologies reported sales of $9.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full year sales of $40.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.63 million to $40.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $46.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LightPath Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPTH remained flat at $$2.44 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,590. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

