90,408 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Purchased by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 90,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,568,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 12.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $5,229,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,531,000 after acquiring an additional 380,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 65.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 54,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

APO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

In other news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 847,290 shares of company stock worth $58,844,873 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APO stock opened at $72.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.72 and its 200 day moving average is $65.69. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.