9,570 Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,600,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,518,000 after acquiring an additional 709,049 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,855,000 after purchasing an additional 20,681 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,562,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,665,000 after purchasing an additional 507,095 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,244,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,736,000 after purchasing an additional 261,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,296,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,119,000 after purchasing an additional 272,701 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $24.58 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.83.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

In other news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,830 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,330 shares of company stock valued at $57,601 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

