Abulaba Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, Abulaba has traded down 73.7% against the dollar. Abulaba has a market cap of $1,157.82 and approximately $14.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abulaba coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00045979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Abulaba Profile

Abulaba (CRYPTO:AAA) is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abulaba is abulaba.co

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Buying and Selling Abulaba

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abulaba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abulaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

