Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Purchases $146,100.00 in Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $146,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AXDX opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.79.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 401.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

