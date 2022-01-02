Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Million

Brokerages forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) will report $2.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.34 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $13.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $16.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.23 million, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $32.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 458.77% and a negative return on equity of 126.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Dawson James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 541,460 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 47,774 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,785,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 785.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,188 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 101,294 shares in the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMP traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,847,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,319,960. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

