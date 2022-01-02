Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Takes $182,000 Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 211.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

MQY opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

