Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 326,070 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 929,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,070 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.91% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $45,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,229,000 after acquiring an additional 339,992 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,516,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,902,000 after acquiring an additional 272,953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,311,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,327,000 after acquiring an additional 253,525 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,305,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,065,000 after acquiring an additional 96,720 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 838,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,843,000 after acquiring an additional 27,110 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.281 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

