Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 19,161 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 288,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $55,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,453 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,063,000 after buying an additional 276,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,848,094,000 after buying an additional 185,421 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,836,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,327,000 after buying an additional 192,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.05.

CAT opened at $206.74 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.75 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.32 and a 200-day moving average of $205.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

