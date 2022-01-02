Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 89,148 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,386,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,148 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.87% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $45,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,283,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,778,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,744.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after acquiring an additional 803,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 214.5% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,013,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,817,000 after acquiring an additional 690,978 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average of $32.95. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $33.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.