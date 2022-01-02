Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $41.99 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $41,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 63,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $115.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.65 and its 200-day moving average is $107.90. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $84.53 and a twelve month high of $117.49.

