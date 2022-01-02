Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $39,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Erste Group cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.06.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $359.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $348.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.55, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

