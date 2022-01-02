Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 144,887 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,069,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,887 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $49,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 44,602 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,587,000. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 54,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,109,000.

Shares of OMFL opened at $50.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average of $48.06.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.