Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 29,925 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,469 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,925 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $51,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $103.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.72. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

