Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 36.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 0.5% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $7,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms stock opened at $336.35 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 953,783 shares of company stock worth $315,874,761 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday. Truist cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.