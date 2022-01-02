Advisory Services Network LLC Has $13.06 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,853 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 15,951 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 669,619 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,167,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 184,771 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 49,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $51.96 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $218.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.97.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

