Advisory Services Network LLC Has $9.97 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,650 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $143.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.90. The company has a market cap of $173.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.76.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.