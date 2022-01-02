Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $21,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,460,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,978,000 after purchasing an additional 325,238 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 474.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 38,180 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 389,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,807,000 after purchasing an additional 270,583 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW stock opened at $83.67 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.80.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.