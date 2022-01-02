AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,555 Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Monro by 20.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Monro during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Monro during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Monro during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 7.6% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average of $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.78. Monro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.13 million. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Monro’s payout ratio is 63.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $151,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

