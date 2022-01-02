AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,251 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,413,000 after purchasing an additional 353,917 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,917,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,087,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 250,453 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $766,518,000 after acquiring an additional 190,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of WST stock opened at $469.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.84.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.