AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 203.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,983 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kuni Nakamura acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GAB opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $7.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

