AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,268 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 64.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 95.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 109.8% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.06.

NYSE:MRO opened at $16.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of -273.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.02.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -399.93%.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

