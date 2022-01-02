AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in PVH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella bought 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.47.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $106.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.66 and its 200 day moving average is $108.36. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $78.76 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 2.15%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

