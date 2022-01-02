AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,004 Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,004 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,549,000 after purchasing an additional 71,745 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 61,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,146,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $10,601,399.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,007,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $126.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $139.70. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.36.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

CFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

