AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $634,000 Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Camtek by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camtek alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $46.04 on Friday. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.