Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Receives $19.68 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.68.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $13.36 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.