Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s share price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.39 and last traded at $24.34. Approximately 14,806 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,814,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $642.15 million, a PE ratio of -402.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50.

In related news, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $64,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 427,768 shares of company stock worth $9,805,550. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

