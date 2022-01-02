AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.97

Shares of AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 52.97 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 48.30 ($0.65). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 49.30 ($0.66), with a volume of 938,453 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 32.85 and a quick ratio of 32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £362.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 52.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 55.87.

In related news, insider Gary Bullard bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($16,131.20). Insiders bought 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,000 over the last 90 days.

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

