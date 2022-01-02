Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives $144.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.88.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Affirm alerts:

In related news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 1,362 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $218,696.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $17,698,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,064 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,019 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Affirm by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $100.56 on Thursday. Affirm has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.23.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affirm will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.