Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives $144.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.88.
AFRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
In related news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 1,362 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $218,696.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $17,698,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,064 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,019 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $100.56 on Thursday. Affirm has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.23.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affirm will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Affirm
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
