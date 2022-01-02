Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Bought by Mufg Securities Canada LTD.

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,450 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $736,384,000 after buying an additional 5,933,523 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,836,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $293,529,000 after buying an additional 972,443 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,276,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,595,000 after buying an additional 740,709 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,983,829 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,923,000 after buying an additional 708,094 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.19.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $53.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.79. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $76.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.03%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

