AIA Group Ltd Acquires 118,912 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 677,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,912 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $7,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 978,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,969,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Vipshop by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,409,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after buying an additional 82,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Vipshop by 351.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,530,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,048,000 after buying an additional 1,191,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. New Street Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.90.

Vipshop Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.