AIA Group Ltd Acquires 19,255 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 19,255 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.16.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,284 shares of company stock worth $2,379,479. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MU stock opened at $93.15 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.09.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 6.17%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

