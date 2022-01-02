AIA Group Ltd Acquires 46,254 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares during the period. Northern Trust comprises about 1.4% of AIA Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. AIA Group Ltd owned 0.11% of Northern Trust worth $23,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 177.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at $127,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $119.61 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $88.20 and a 1 year high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.53.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.16%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

