AIA Group Ltd Boosts Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Denali Therapeutics worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 123.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.70. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $86.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 318.59 and a beta of 1.79.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $823,518.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $909,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,502 shares of company stock worth $3,827,474 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DNLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

